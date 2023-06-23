Left Menu

Education Ministry to work for setting up Indo-U.S. Global Challenge Institutes to deepen research partnerships: Pradhan

The Minister informed that the Joint Task Force constituted with Association of American Universities comprising of top IITs and IISc has been holding discussions in this regard.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Image Credit: ANI
Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has welcomed the resolve by the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and the President of the United States of America Mr. Joe Biden to deepen the strategic partnership between Indian and American universities.

Shri Pradhan said that the recently launched India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) is likely to usher in a new phase of partnership and accelerate the outcome, given the sizeable talent pool in India and the US, particularly in new age technologies and the synergistic R&D centers of excellence in our academic institutes

He further said that as envisioned by our leaders,  the Education Ministry will work to setup Indo-U.S. Global Challenge Institutes to deepen research partnerships and people-to-people exchanges in areas such as semiconductors, sustainable agriculture,clean energy, health and pandemic preparedness & emerging technologies.

He expressed his happiness that this formal partnership, with its complementary expertise and incorporation of industry collaboration and startup enablers, will facilitate free flow of ideas, student exchange and joint IPRs. This academic partnership will help in developing solutions for a sustainable and secure future. This is a historic moment when two strong nations are joining hands in education and research that is bound to make a global impact in the coming years, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

