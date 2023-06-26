PMNCH to virtually host Global Forum for Adolescents on Oct 11, 12

The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH), the world's largest alliance for health and well-being of women, children and adolescents, will virtually convene the Global Forum for Adolescents on October 11 and 12 to drive action to meet the multi-sectoral needs of adolescents.

The forum, which will be the world's largest, will be a key galvanising moment within a multi-year campaign -- '1.8 Billion Young People for Change' -- that has catalysed a global movement for the well-being of young people, PMNCH board chair Helen Clark said on Monday.

The forum will advance adolescent well-being through the coordinated commitments of all constituencies and 50-plus national events aligned with the global forum to take action to the community level, she said.

''The young people today are facing a lot of challenges that are not of their making. Many young girls aged 15 to 19 years are dying during childbirth while many people across the world are facing mental health challenges. All countries need to address the challenges faced by the youth today, the call for action is urgent and the time to act is now,'' Clark said.

On the recently released 'Born Too Soon' report stating that almost half of all pre-term births in 2020 were in India, Pakistan, Nigeria, China and Ethiopia, Clark said it highlights the worrying stagnation of progress on maternal and newborn health.

''The latest report outlines the various risk factors for spontaneous pre-term birth across countries, which include lack of pregnancy spacing, infections, undernutrition, environmental exposures and exposures to gender-based violence,'' she said.

Looking towards solutions, the report also notes the key factor in preventing pre-term birth is high-quality antenatal care. India has implemented policy and programming to support the advancement of this. It will be important to ensure equitable access to maternal and newborn care across states, she stated.

''The advancement of women's rights and bodily autonomy is also necessary to address maternal and newborn health fully. Multisectoral programming that advances women's rights and addresses issues like gender-based violence is vital. Programming should address the 5 Es -- equity and rights, economic (including financial protection), environment (including nutrition, climate WASH), education and emergencies,'' she said.

On the role played by the government of India in PMNCH over the years, Clark said, ''PMNCH has its roots in India with the government of India playing a pivotal role in its establishment back in 2005, bringing together 80 organisations under three separate partnerships focused on safe motherhood, newborn health, and child survival.'' The 'Delhi Declaration' crafted during that time solidified PMNCH's vision and goals.

Throughout the years, the government of India has given guidance to PMNCH and assumed crucial leadership positions within key governing bodies such as the board, the executive committee, and the partner engagement in Countries Committee. It has hosted two of PMNCH's Partners Forums in 2010 and 2018, and a number of board meetings, more than any other country, Clark said.

The 'Health of Youth – Wealth of Nation', a G20 co-branded event, was organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with PMNCH on June 20.

This global gathering aimed to highlight the health and well-being needs of 1.8 billion adolescents and youths worldwide and foster increased attention and investment by G20 nations towards these needs.

The PMNCH Board met in Delhi on June 21-22.

Clark said the objectives for the board meeting encompassed a wide range of crucial areas. These included engaging with influential platforms such as G20 and G7 in order to bolster leadership and policy actions specifically tailored to empower and protect the well-being of women, children and adolescents (WCA).

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, scheduled for September 9-10 in Delhi, is a crucial platform. PMNCH would like to see commitment to investments for the health and well-being of women, children and adolescents, she said.

PMNCH, in collaboration with ThinkTwenty (T20), was invited to develop a policy brief on the current status, trends, needs and priorities around WCA health and well-being in G20 countries. This comprehensive brief informs G20 governments about critical areas requiring improved policy frameworks and increased financing measures.

''With the upcoming Global Forum for Adolescents scheduled for October 11-12, 2023, the Board meeting also seeks increased commitment to adolescent well-being. It aims to elevate the visibility of young people's needs and priorities through the 1.8 Campaign, which amplifies their voices,'' Clark said.

Additionally, a key focus of the board meeting has been to strengthen partner alignment at the country level, effectively driving the implementation of commitments. This will be achieved through a two-pronged approach -- high-level leadership engagement and grassroots community action -- to ensure that the envisioned goals become tangible realities.

