Pakistan Rejects India's Accusations Amid Regional Tensions
Pakistan has criticized Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks, asserting they were meant to distract from India's own regional actions. The controversy centers around India's response to cross-border terrorism and its implications on the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan vows to protect its treaty rights.
- Country:
- Pakistan
On Saturday, Pakistan criticized remarks by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, claiming they were made to divert attention from India's alleged promotion of regional instability.
In his statement, Jaishankar emphasized India's right to defend against 'bad neighbours' and hinted at severing water-sharing agreements if terrorism persists. Though unnamed, Pakistan was clearly targeted.
Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi rebuked these 'irresponsible assertions' and warned of the potential impact on the Indus Waters Treaty. Following last year's Pahalgam terror attack, India had already suspended aspects of the treaty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Warns of 'White-Collar Terrorism': Calls for Ethics in Education
Pakistan Anti-Terrorism Court Sentences Influential Figures in Absentia
White-Collar Terrorism: A New Threat in Modern India
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold New Stance Against Terrorism