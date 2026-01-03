Pakistan Rejects India's Accusations Amid Regional Tensions

On Saturday, Pakistan criticized remarks by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, claiming they were made to divert attention from India's alleged promotion of regional instability.

In his statement, Jaishankar emphasized India's right to defend against 'bad neighbours' and hinted at severing water-sharing agreements if terrorism persists. Though unnamed, Pakistan was clearly targeted.

Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi rebuked these 'irresponsible assertions' and warned of the potential impact on the Indus Waters Treaty. Following last year's Pahalgam terror attack, India had already suspended aspects of the treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)