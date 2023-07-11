Scholz, Erdogan to discuss Turkey's relationship to EU at NATO summit
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:45 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the country's relationship to the European Union at this week's NATO summit, the German leader said in Vilnius on Tuesday.
"We have made decisions at the European Council on how we can further develop the relationship between the European Union and Turkey, and I will also talk to President Erdogan here," Scholz said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- German
- Olaf Scholz
- Vilnius
- Erdogan
- Turkey
- NATO
- Recep Tayyip
- Scholz
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Has Erdogan really replaced "Erdoganomics" with orthodox economics?
Nearly 230 Afghan migrants deported from Turkey
Turkey's lira hits new low after bank rules' rollback
EXPLAINER-Turkey keeps Sweden waiting on NATO membership as key summit nears
SPECIAL REPORT-US, Swedish prosecutors study graft complaint naming son of Turkey's Erdogan