Scholz, Erdogan to discuss Turkey's relationship to EU at NATO summit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the country's relationship to the European Union at this week's NATO summit, the German leader said in Vilnius on Tuesday.

"We have made decisions at the European Council on how we can further develop the relationship between the European Union and Turkey, and I will also talk to President Erdogan here," Scholz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)