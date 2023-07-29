Left Menu

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 13:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech platform Physics Wallah (PW) has announced PW Institute of Innovation, a 4-year residential programme in Computer Science and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

The programme aims to address critical challenges faced by the Indian software industry, and is designed to make students future ready by equipping them with industry-relevant skills.

''The 4-year fully residential programme offers a unique and holistic approach to education. With experienced faculty and industry leaders from top companies as mentors, an industry-oriented curriculum, up to 100 per cent scholarships, and real-world projects, students are equipped for success in their professional journey,'' a release said.

The programme offers personalised guidance, four comprehensive internships, networking opportunities, global exposure and a campus.

''Aimed at addressing the critical challenges faced by the Indian software industry, it is strategically located in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India,'' it added.

 

