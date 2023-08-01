UP: Teenage girl dies after being forced to drink sanitiser for resisting molestation bid

A 16-year-old girl died here on Tuesday allegedly after she was forced to drink sanitiser by a group of men when she resisted their molestation bid, police said.

The family members and relatives of the girl staged a protest and kept the body on a road, demanding the arrest of the accused. The blockade disrupted traffic for over two hours.

On July 27, the girl, a student of Class 11, was returning home from the school when one of the accused, Udesh Rathor (21), a resident of the Math Lakshmipur area, stopped her and attempted to sexually assault her, police said.

Rathor was joined by three other men and when the girl resisted their molestation bid, they forced her to drink sanitiser, Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said.

When the victim's brother tried to intervene, he was beaten up by the accused, the SP said, adding they also recorded a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

After being force-fed the sanitiser, the girl's condition deteriorated and she was admitted to a private hospital. Later, she was referred to the district hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

''Whatever facts emerge in the post-mortem, action will be initiated accordingly,'' Bhati said.

In the evening, while taking the body home after the post-mortem, the family members placed it on the road , Bhati said.

They lifted the blockade after about two-and-a-half hours following assurance of a fair probe and the immediate arrest of the accused, police said.

Four police teams have been formed to nab the accused, they said.

