PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-09-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 14:40 IST
Himachalis abroad fostering culture of state, says CM Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday praised the diaspora population during a virtual event organised by a Canada-based organisation.

Participating in Himachali Dham, organised by the Himachali Association of Alberta, Sukhu said such events play a vital role in connecting Himachalis residing abroad with their rich legacy and culture.

He praised the diaspora and highlighted the importance of these gatherings in introducing the younger generations to the state's traditions and culture to make them feel connected to their soil.

Amit Sharma, president of the Himachali Association of Alberta, said the event celebrates the Himachali cultural heritage and customs. As a result, it strengthens the bond between the Himachalis in Alberta and the state by overcoming the geographical distance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

