PM DAKSH portal to boost skill development, find employment for persons with disabilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:40 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PratimaBhoumik)
The government on Monday launched the PM DAKSH portal for people with disabilities to access training, enroll in skill development courses and find employment opportunities.

Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik launched the portal in the presence of senior officials from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

The department aims to add 25,000 jobs on the portal by Diwali, Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of People with Disabilities, said.

Explaining the portal's purpose, a senior official said it aims to give people with disabilities (PwDs) access to training and for enrolling in skill development courses, and finding employment opportunities, ultimately integrating them into the mainstream economy and develop them as a productive part of the country's workforce Under the National Action Plan (NAP) for Skill Development of PwDs, individuals between the ages of 15 to 59 are eligible for enrolment.

Training is provided through various government and non-government organisations empanelled with the department as training partners, and till date, the scheme has successfully enrolled 1.32 lakh PwDs and Rs 137.53 crore has been disbursed from 2016-17 to 2022-23, the official said.

Recognising the evolving landscape of skill training, challenges faced by training partners and the demand for market-relevant courses, the official said the department introduced the PM DAKSH-DEPwD portal.

''This digital platform serves as a comprehensive hub for PwDs, training partners, employers, and job aggregators seeking to participate in the NAP Skill Development of PwDs initiative,'' he said.

The key features of the PM DAKSH-DEPwD portal include seamless registration of PwDs, course selection from a list of over 250 skill development courses suited to their interests and needs, access to training partners, employment opportunities and access to online study materials.

''The portal is connected with various companies, including Amazon and Youth4Jobs, geo-tagging job vacancies for PwDs across India, bridging the gap between employers and job seekers,'' the official said.

