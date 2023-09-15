Left Menu

Decision on contractual recruitment was taken by previous govt: Ajit Pawar

In the education department, the government decided to enlist retired teachers temporarily until regular teachers could be hired, he said. Thousands of posts are vacant in government hospitals, Pawar said, adding, the recruitment process is ongoing, but in critical departments like hospitals and education, manpower is required immediately. I can provide proof as to who signed off on this decision during the previous governments term.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 21:55 IST
Decision on contractual recruitment was taken by previous govt: Ajit Pawar
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said he was being unfairly blamed over recruitment on a contractual basis in government departments as the decision had been taken by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime.Also, there was acute manpower shortage in some departments, he told reporters here.

Notably, Pawar was deputy CM in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government too.

''Recruitment for more than 1.5 lakh vacancies is currently underway in different departments such as police, talathi (revenue department official) and education,'' he said. In the education department, the government decided to enlist retired teachers temporarily until regular teachers could be hired, he said. Thousands of posts are vacant in government hospitals, Pawar said, adding, ''the recruitment process is ongoing, but in critical departments like hospitals and education, manpower is required immediately.'' ''I can provide proof as to who signed off on this decision during the previous government's term. Today, when they are no longer in power, they are shifting the blame onto us,'' the deputy CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global
4
BRIEF-China EV Maker Xpeng To Release 2024 Model Of Flagship SUV G9 On Sept 19

BRIEF-China EV Maker Xpeng To Release 2024 Model Of Flagship SUV G9 On Sept ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023