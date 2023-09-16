Left Menu

Student ‘abducted’ from DU premises, ‘outsiders’ seen in campus, claims AISA

Firstly, a person was seen holding a gun at KMC College and secondly, an AISA activist and DU student Aman were abducted from outside Daulat Ram College, the students group said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 19:15 IST
Student ‘abducted’ from DU premises, ‘outsiders’ seen in campus, claims AISA
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Students Association (AISA) on Saturday claimed that a Delhi University student has been abducted, and added that "outsiders" were seen within the DU campus.

No immediate reaction was available from the DU administration or the Delhi Police on the matter. "Two dangerous incidents were witnessed today. Firstly, a person was seen holding a gun at KMC College and secondly, an AISA activist and DU student – Aman – were abducted from outside Daulat Ram College," the students group said in a statement. AISA said that despite the presence of an unknown person holding a gun inside the premises of the DU, no action was initiated by the college security.

"The person with a gun in his hand was not removed from the university premises, neither was any legal action initiated against him. Such incidents are taking place right under the nose of the Delhi Police and the DU administration," AISA said in its statement.

An AISA activist and DU student was abducted in a black SUV car "with posters of ABVP plastered across its glasses" and was beaten inside the car, it said.

A complaint on the matter has been registered with the Maurice Nagar police, the students group said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023