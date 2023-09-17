Left Menu

MPs called for group photo on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 19:32 IST
MPs called for group photo on Tuesday
New Parliament building (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been called for a group photograph on Tuesday morning, according to an official bulletin.

Parliamentary proceedings will move to the new Parliament building later on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, all MPs have been called for a group photograph at 9.30 am on Tuesday.

MPs were also being issued new identity cards to enter the new Parliament building.

A five-day session of Parliament will begin on Monday.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building here.

Flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he hoisted the flag atop the ''Gaja Dwar'' of the new Parliament building.

