25 startups showcase products, innovations at youth conclave in Jammu

A youth conclave, organised by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine as a part of its endeavour to promote the startup entrepreneurship ecosystem, concluded here on Sunday with hundreds of youngsters witnessing the products and innovations on display. A total of 25 startups participated from across Jammu and Kashmir in the two-day mega event which was inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday, an official said. He said the conclave attracted a huge crowd of young innovators, entrepreneurs, students, scholars and members of civil society.

''An overwhelming response of visitors was seen on the concluding day as more than 300 students, scholars and faculty of various academic and scientific institutions of Jammu region visited and witnessed the products and innovations put on display by the startups,'' the official said. He said the conclave was mainly focused on inspiring the youth and providing them with a platform to showcase their innovations and interact with successful startups.

Director CSIR-IIIM, Jammu Zabeer Ahmed said the success of the youth conclave underscores the region's appetite for innovation and entrepreneurship.

''The institution has established facilities to provide all kinds of support to the budding innovators and startups and thus offered them to avail the benefit from the institutional incubators. CSIR-IIIM incubators will soon launch an interactive web portal where readily information would be available for the guidance of startups and entrepreneurs,'' Ahmed said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)