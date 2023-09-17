Left Menu

25 startups showcase products, innovations at youth conclave in Jammu

He said the conclave attracted a huge crowd of young innovators, entrepreneurs, students, scholars and members of civil society.An overwhelming response of visitors was seen on the concluding day as more than 300 students, scholars and faculty of various academic and scientific institutions of Jammu region visited and witnessed the products and innovations put on display by the startups, the official said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-09-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 20:07 IST
25 startups showcase products, innovations at youth conclave in Jammu
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

A youth conclave, organised by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine as a part of its endeavour to promote the startup entrepreneurship ecosystem, concluded here on Sunday with hundreds of youngsters witnessing the products and innovations on display. A total of 25 startups participated from across Jammu and Kashmir in the two-day mega event which was inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday, an official said. He said the conclave attracted a huge crowd of young innovators, entrepreneurs, students, scholars and members of civil society.

''An overwhelming response of visitors was seen on the concluding day as more than 300 students, scholars and faculty of various academic and scientific institutions of Jammu region visited and witnessed the products and innovations put on display by the startups,'' the official said. He said the conclave was mainly focused on inspiring the youth and providing them with a platform to showcase their innovations and interact with successful startups.

Director CSIR-IIIM, Jammu Zabeer Ahmed said the success of the youth conclave underscores the region's appetite for innovation and entrepreneurship.

''The institution has established facilities to provide all kinds of support to the budding innovators and startups and thus offered them to avail the benefit from the institutional incubators. CSIR-IIIM incubators will soon launch an interactive web portal where readily information would be available for the guidance of startups and entrepreneurs,'' Ahmed said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023