Noida: All schools, colleges to stay shut on Sep 22 due to MotoGP, UP ITS

All schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain open only till 2 pm on September 21 and stay closed on September 22 on account of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show and the MotoGP race in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday.

All colleges and universities have also been directed to stay closed for offline classes but if required, they can have online classes, according to an official order passed by the district administration.

In two separate orders -- one for schools and the other for universities, colleges and other educational institutions -- Dharmveer Singh, the district inspector of schools, said the UP ITS 2023 is being organised at the India Expo Centre and Mart from September 21 to 25 while the MotoGP is being held at the Buddha International Circuit, Greater Noida from September 22 to 24.

''A huge turnout of visitors and spectators is expected during these events. In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate Manish Verma, the orders have been passed in order to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the students and their parents in view of the possibility of the crowd and in view of the law, security arrangements and traffic arrangements,” Singh said.

The orders are applicable to all schools and educational institutions across Noida and Greater Noida, the officer told PTI.

Lakhs of visitors, including foreigners, are expected during both the international events in Greater Noida. President Droupadi Murmu is also expected to grace the events, according to police officials.

Restrictions under CrPC section 144, banning large assemblies of people and use of private drones, are already imposed in the district while large-scale traffic diversions have also been announced to reduce congestion on key routes across Noida and Greater Noida.

Private companies, especially IT-based firms, have also been asked to consider the option of working from home for employees and adjust their shift timings during the event period to reduce road traffic load.

