Indian-origin Nihar Malaviya named permanent CEO of Penguin Random House

Nihar Malaviya, an Indian-origin publishing executive, has been named permanent CEO of New York-based international publishing group Penguin Random House, nine months after he was appointed the interim chief executive, the publisher's parent company Bertelsmann said on Monday.

Malaviya, 48, assumed the role of Interim CEO of Penguin Random House starting January 1, 2023. Malaviya will replace Markus Dohle, who departed after Penguin Random House's failed bid for Simon & Schuster last year.

''Nihar Malaviya will lead Penguin Random House permanently as CEO,'' Bertelsmann said in a statement.

Bertelsmann Chairman and CEO Thomas Rabe said: ''In Nihar Malaviya, the right leader is at the helm of Penguin Random House at the right time. Nihar has proven exactly this over the past nine months, and I am delighted that he is now taking over responsibility for Penguin Random House on a permanent basis.'' Rabe said as interim CEO, Malaviya has set an important strategic course. ''Most importantly, he has transformed the structures at Penguin Random House so that the publishers and publishing groups can work more creatively and entrepreneurially. I am confident that he will continue to develop the Group with great vigour. I look forward to continuing to work with him as CEO of Penguin Random House and on the GMC,'' Rabe said.

Prior to his appointment as interim CEO of Penguin Random House on January 1, 2023, Malaviya served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Penguin Random House US since 2014. During his tenure in publishing, Malaviya has spearheaded the creation of a variety of industry-first capabilities in data science, supply chain, technology, and consumer insights. Malaviya began his career at Bertelsmann in 2001 as a participant in the Bertelsmann Entrepreneurs Programme. In 2003, he moved within the group to Random House, successfully taking on a number of leadership positions. Malaviya is a two-time recipient of the Bertelsmann Entrepreneur Award for Strategy Execution. He holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the NYU Stern School of Business, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. Malaviya also serves on the board of directors of the Association of American Publishers and Yale University Press.

