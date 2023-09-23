Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar holds series of bilateral meetings with global counterparts on sidelines of UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his global counterparts on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session here Saturday.Great to see my friend FM of Egypt Sameh Shoukry in New York on UNGA78 sidelines. Cyprus will always be a valued partner. In another post, Jaishankar said So glad to meet FM GenJejeOdongo of Uganda again, now on UNGA78 sidelines.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-09-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 23:34 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his global counterparts on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session here Saturday.

"Great to see my friend FM of Egypt Sameh Shoukry in New York on #UNGA78 sidelines. Appreciate his warm words for the Indian Presidency of G20. Took stock of the great progress in our bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar said.

He added that 2023 has been a "landmark" year in India-Egypt ties. "Committed to take them forward.'' He also met Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Pereira of Guinea Bissau.

"Good to meet FM Carlos Pereira of Guinea Bissau on #UNGA78 sidelines. Discussed expanding our development partnership and enhancing our trade and investment," Jaishankar posted on X.

He met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos. "Conveyed best wishes to President @Christodulides. Talked about follow-up steps to my visit last December. India's interest in the Mediterranean is steadily growing. Cyprus will always be a valued partner." In another post, Jaishankar said "So glad to meet FM @GenJejeOdongo of Uganda again, now on #UNGA78 sidelines. Fondly recalled my visit to Uganda. Happy to note the progress of various bilateral initiatives. Offered our fullest support on their upcoming NAM and G77 Presidencies."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

