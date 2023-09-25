Left Menu

Govt approves one-year extension to RBI Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 22:15 IST
Govt approves one-year extension to RBI Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday extended the term of RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao for a period of one year, according to sources.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-appointment of M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor Reserve Bank of India, for a period of one year with effect from October 9, 2023, they said.

He was appointed as the RBI Deputy Governor in October 2020 for a period of three years.

Rao was elevated as the RBI executive director in November 2016.

An economics graduate and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Cochin, Rao joined the central bank in 1984.

As a career central banker, he has exposure to various aspects of the RBI's functioning. He has previously held the charge of the Risk Monitoring Department.

He has also worked as the Banking Ombudsman in New Delhi and in the Reserve Bank's regional offices in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and the national capital.

According to the RBI Act 1934, the central bank needs to have four deputy governors -- two from within the ranks, one commercial banker and another an economist to head the monetary policy department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023