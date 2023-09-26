Left Menu

USAID and Room to Read Celebrates 'Teachers as Changemakers'

In recognition of the pivotal role that educators play in setting early-grade students up for lifelong success, the United States Agency for International Development USAID and Room to Read India brought together dedicated teachers from regions across India to share their remarkable stories in a national summit focused on Teachers as Changemakers..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 14:40 IST
USAID and Room to Read Celebrates 'Teachers as Changemakers'
  • Country:
  • India

In recognition of the pivotal role that educators play in setting early-grade students up for lifelong success, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Room to Read India brought together dedicated teachers from regions across India to share their remarkable stories in a national summit focused on "Teachers as Changemakers.". The summit brought together dedicated teachers from various regions of India to share their remarkable stories, accomplishments, and the challenges they face in their mission. Patricia A. Lacina, U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission in India, said, "When we prepare children to learn, we prepare those children for life. The investments we make in foundational education bring lifelong benefits to individuals, their families, their communities, and their countries. The United States commends the teachers of India who are changemakers for a better future for both our countries." Poornima Garg, Country Director, Room to Read India, said, "With teachers as changemakers, we aim to facilitate meaningful discussions between national and state policymakers and educators, bridging the gap between policy objectives and classroom realities.'' The Summit marked the launch of the ''Child-Friendly Library for Children'', an online professional development course developed by USAID through its Scaling-up Early Reading Intervention (SERI) project being implemented by Room to Read. In addition to this, the summit featured two informative panel discussions: one on the policy Implications for Relevant Teacher's Knowledge Management, focusing on teacher practices, and the other on Bringing Schools & Community Together. This gathering brought together senior government officials from various states, dedicated teachers, respected academicians, education-focused organizations and institutions, as well as corporate partners. Together, they engaged in meaningful discussions on achieving effective learning through dialogue and critical thinking, all the while highlighting the evolving and essential role that teachers play in this transformative process. The Summit served as the culmination of the annual flagship campaign, #IndiaGetsReading organized by Room to Read. This campaign shed light on the importance of reading and recognized the crucial role that teachers play in nurturing students' reading and learning abilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023