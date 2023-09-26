Elaborate security arrangements in Delhi for G20 Summit led to dip in crimes: Officials

Incidents of crime saw around 50 per cent decline in the first 10 days of September this year as compared to the same period in 2022 due to elaborate security measures in place during the G20 Summit, officials said Tuesday.

Last year, Delhi saw 1,714 incidents of crimes between September 1 and September 10. This year, the cases declined to 911 in the same period.

The New Delhi area where the summit venue and hotels housing heads of states and delegates were located, was turned into a fortress.

According to official data, a total of 1,100 vehicle thefts were reported in 2022 from September 1 to September 10. Whereas, 448 vehicle thefts were reported during the same time in 2023, which is almost 60 per cent less compared to last year.

''Our main focus always is to curb the crime rate in the national capital. During the G20 Summit, police forces along with 200 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed, thus there was hardly any possibility for the criminals to commit crime,'' a senior police official said, adding that strict vigil on criminal activities will continue.

The official data shows that last year from September 1 to September 10, 16 murders took place while the number saw a minor decline during the same period this year with 14 murders being reported.

Similarly, the instances of robbery declined to 32 from 34 last year in the first 10 days of this month.

Police had registered 68 rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) cases from September 1 to 10 last year, which declined to 45.

In the same period last year, police had registered 246 snatching cases, while the number of such cases declined to 185 in 2023.

Similarly, 192 theft cases were reported in 2022 during the first 10 days of September, whereas there were 155 such cases registered during the same period this year.

A total of 58 cases of fight and injuries were reported last year between September 1 to September 10, while this year, the figure stood at 32 during the same period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)