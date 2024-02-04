Canada extends ban on foreign ownership of housing by two years
"As part of using all possible tools to make housing more affordable for Canadians, the ban on foreign ownership of Canadian housing, which is currently set to expire on January 1, 2025, will be extended to January 1, 2027," Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement. The Canadian government has said foreign ownership also has fueled worries about Canadians being priced out of housing markets in cities and towns across the country.
- Country:
- Canada
Canada on Sunday announced a two-year extension to a ban on foreign ownership of Canadian housing, saying the step was aimed at addressing worries about Canadians being priced out of housing markets in cities and towns across the country.
Canada is facing a housing affordability crisis, which has been blamed on an increase in migrants and international students, fueling demand for homes just as rising costs have slowed construction. "As part of using all possible tools to make housing more affordable for Canadians, the ban on foreign ownership of Canadian housing, which is currently set to expire on January 1, 2025, will be extended to January 1, 2027," Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.
The Canadian government has said foreign ownership also has fueled worries about Canadians being priced out of housing markets in cities and towns across the country. Last month, Canada announced an immediate, two-year cap on international student permits and said it would also stop giving work permits to some students after graduation as it seeks to rein in record numbers of newcomers seen aggravating a housing crisis.
Rapid population growth fueled by immigration has put pressure on services such as healthcare and education, and has helped drive up housing costs. These issues have weighed on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's support, with opinion polls showing he would lose an election if one were held now.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chrystia Freeland
- Canada
- Canadians
- Justin Trudeau
- Canadian
ALSO READ
Canada weighing extra border measures for asylum seekers from Mexico - minister
Canada to cap international student permits amid housing crunch
Soccer-Canada Soccer general secretary steps down amid personal matter
EXCLUSIVE-Canada minister says study permits to students from India drop due to dispute
Canada to cap international student permits amid housing crunch