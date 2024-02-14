Saraswati puja celebrated across West Bengal
Saraswati Puja was celebrated in homes, educational institutions and clubs across West Bengal on Wednesday.Students wearing colourful attires offered prayers to the goddess in schools, colleges, universities and homes and community pujas. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her warm wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion.Homes, schools, colleges, and universities resonated with melodious hymns dedicated to Goddess Saraswati from the early hours of the morning.
- Country:
- India
Saraswati Puja was celebrated in homes, educational institutions and clubs across West Bengal on Wednesday.
Students wearing colourful attires offered prayers to the goddess in schools, colleges, universities and homes and community pujas. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her warm wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion.
Homes, schools, colleges, and universities resonated with melodious hymns dedicated to Goddess Saraswati from the early hours of the morning. At Belur Math here, traditional rituals were conducted with utmost reverence.
Bharat Sevashram Sangha's headquarters in Kolkata also joined in the celebrations. In Durgapur, the Ispat Palli Netaji Club amazed everyone with their colossal 51-foot tall Saraswati idol.
Numerous pandals throughout the state showcased creative themes, including one depicting the iconic Ram Mandir.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
