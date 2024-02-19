International delegation visits Gujarat govt's command centre for schools

A delegation of education ministers and senior officials from 13 countries and representatives of the World Bank visited the Gujarat government's Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), a command and control centre for schools here on Monday.

As per a release issued by the state government, the delegation, comprising nearly 65 dignitaries, was led by Luis Benveniste, Global Director, Education, World Bank.

Education Minister Kuber Dindor and MoS Praful Pansheriya accompanied the delegation to VSK, it said.

The delegation was apprised about Gujarat's transformational journey in the education sector over the last two decades and the ambitious Mission Schools of Excellence, the release said.

Ministers and senior officials were from Cameroon, Benin, Central African Republic, Sierra Leone, Mali, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Togo, Liberia, Nigeria and Ghana, among other countries.

The delegation was given information on how artificial intelligence (AI) was used to carry out real-time attendance, assessment and school accreditation. After the visit, Benin's Minister of School Education Yves Chabi said a centre like VSK will be set up in his country to address the challenges in the education sector.

''That centre in my country will serve as a model for other African countries. We have learned a lot from the development taking place in Gujarat in the field of education. Using AI in the education sector, Gujarat has taken a decisive step, which will also help our country to develop our own education sector,'' Chabi said.

The delegation also visited Gyan Shakti Residential School of Excellence and Raksha Shakti Schools for Girls at Kherwa village in north Gujarat and Balwa Primary School at Gandhinagar, developed under the Mission Schools of Excellence.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the facility in April 2022 and asked other states to study and replicate Gujarat's VSK model.

Last year, World Bank President Ajay Banga visited the centre and suggested that VSK be replicated in other parts of the country and the world.

VSK gathers and analyses academic and administrative data of 11.5 million students, nearly half a million teachers, and 50,000 schools across Gujarat.

