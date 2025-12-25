Cameroon's Victory Sparks New Hope in Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon clinched a 1-0 win over Gabon in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations, thanks to an early goal by Karl Etta Eyong. The result boosts Cameroon alongside Ivory Coast in Group F. Despite recent struggles, the team is regaining form in the tournament.
Cameroon kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 1-0 triumph over neighboring Gabon. The decisive goal came from Karl Etta Eyong's strike early in the sixth minute, guided into the net with assistance from Bryan Mbeumo after a VAR review confirmed its validity.
With this victory, Cameroon joins Ivory Coast at the top of Group F as all 24 teams have now played a game in the Morocco-hosted tournament. Known for their five-time Cup of Nations victories and frequent World Cup participations, Cameroon has recently struggled, including the firing of their coach, Marc Brys, and the absence of goalkeeper Andre Onana.
Despite these setbacks, Cameroon's promising start was highlighted by Mbeumo's playmaking and opportunities from players like Junior Tchamadeu and Frank Magri. Gabon, missing key player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang early on, saw limited success as Aubameyang and Mario Lemina joined in the game but failed to change the outcome.
