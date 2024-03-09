US State Dept OKs possible sale of helicopter engines to South Korea, Pentagon says
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of engines for MH-60R helicopters to South Korea for an estimated cost of $350 million, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The principal contractor will be General Electric, the Pentagon said.
