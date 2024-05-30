Puducherry School Reopening Delayed Amid Heat Wave
Due to incessant heat wave, the Puducherry administration has rescheduled the reopening of all schools in the region from June 6 to June 12. This applies to government-run, private, and CBSE schools. Residents seek relief from the scorching heat by frequenting the sea shore in the evenings.
With the hot spell continuing unabated, the territorial administration has postponed the date of reopening of all schools in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam from June 6 to 12.
Director of School Education P Priyadharshini said in a release that with the heat wave continuing unabated in Union Territory, all government-run schools, privately managed institutions and also schools aided by the government and those adopting CBSE syllabus would reopen on June 12 instead of June 6.
Puducherry has been reeling under a hot spell for some days now and, with rain being scanty, people are suffering the impact of the hot spell. One could see a large turn out of people on the sea shore in the evening to get relief from the scorching heat.
