Left Menu

Safety Reassured for Indian Students in Bishkek: MEA Assures Normalcy

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reassured that the situation in Bishkek is normal after incidents involving foreign students caused concern. About 17,000 Indian students study in Kyrgyz Republic, mainly in Bishkek. The Indian Embassy has taken measures to ensure their safety and provide assistance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:58 IST
Safety Reassured for Indian Students in Bishkek: MEA Assures Normalcy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The situation in Bishkek remains normal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, days after violent mobs targeted foreigners in the Kyrgyz capital triggering concerns over Indian students there.

At present, about 17,000 Indian students are studying in Kyrgyz Republic and most of them are in Bishkek.

''The situation in Bishkek remains normal. Over two weeks ago, some incidents involving foreign students from other countries had happened which concerned our students,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

''Our Embassy immediately got in touch with Indian students to ensure their safety and welfare. They opened 24x7 helplines to assist them,'' he said.

Jaiswal's remarks came in response to a question on the issue at his weekly media briefing.

The Indian embassy took up the matter with local authorities and university administration to ensure the well-being of Indian students, he said.

''Daily direct flights between Delhi and Bishkek, and via Almaty, are available for students who wish to travel home for summer vacation. Our Embassy remains committed to assisting Indian students,'' he said.

Asked about murder of Bangladeshi lawmaker Mohd. Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata this month, Jaiswal said the case is under investigation.

''The case of the Bangladesh MP is under investigation. Law enforcement agencies from both countries are coordinating and necessary information is being exchanged in the matter,'' he said.

''The government is extending necessary support to the Bangladesh side as part of the investigation,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024