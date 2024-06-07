Record Number of Delhi Govt School Students Qualify NEET-UG 2023

More than 1,400 students from Delhi government schools have successfully qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) this year, according to Education Minister Atishi.

Announced by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday, the results show a remarkable uptrend in the number of qualifying students from these schools.

At a press conference, Atishi highlighted that 1,414 students made the cut, more than doubling the figure from 2020 when 569 students qualified.

