Record Number of Delhi Govt School Students Qualify NEET-UG 2023

More than 1,400 students from Delhi government schools have qualified the NEET-UG this year, as announced by Education Minister Atishi. The results were declared by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday, with the number of qualified students having increased significantly compared to previous years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 15:34 IST
More than 1,400 students from Delhi government schools have successfully qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) this year, according to Education Minister Atishi.

Announced by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday, the results show a remarkable uptrend in the number of qualifying students from these schools.

At a press conference, Atishi highlighted that 1,414 students made the cut, more than doubling the figure from 2020 when 569 students qualified.

