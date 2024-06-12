Schools Modify Hours Amid West Bengal Heatwave

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday urged state-run and state-aided schools to adjust their hours due to intense heat gripping most parts of the state.

In an advisory referencing a June 11 communique from the school education department, the board suggested that upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools work with stakeholders to modify hours without harming the academic calendar or mid-day meal program.

Emphasizing the importance of accommodating weather conditions, WBBSE deputy secretary Rhitabrata Chatterjee highlighted the guidance for institutions across various districts like North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Purnba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, among others, experiencing temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)