Schools Modify Hours Amid West Bengal Heatwave

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has advised state-run and state-aided schools to adjust class hours due to intense heat. Schools are encouraged to tailor schedules without disrupting academic activities and mid-day meals. The advisory highlights the importance of considering local weather conditions when making these adjustments.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:44 IST
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday urged state-run and state-aided schools to adjust their hours due to intense heat gripping most parts of the state.

In an advisory referencing a June 11 communique from the school education department, the board suggested that upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools work with stakeholders to modify hours without harming the academic calendar or mid-day meal program.

Emphasizing the importance of accommodating weather conditions, WBBSE deputy secretary Rhitabrata Chatterjee highlighted the guidance for institutions across various districts like North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Purnba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, among others, experiencing temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius.

