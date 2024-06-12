Himachal Pradesh Leads the Way: Transforming Lives of Orphaned Children through Education

In a landmark initiative, the Himachal Pradesh government has enrolled 14 orphan children in renowned educational institutes under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

The state is taking significant strides in ensuring high-quality education for orphans by enrolling them in reputed institutions. The government covers the entire educational expense, aiming to enroll more orphaned children in prestigious schools across the state.

Himachal Pradesh stands as the first state to enact a law specifically aiding orphans, naming them 'Children of the State'. Under MMSAY, 1,084 children in Child Care Institutions received financial assistance, amounting to Rs 1.02 crore for the year 2023-24.

Other disbursements include Rs 59.81 lakh for festivals, Rs 54.20 lakh for clothing, and Rs 32.52 lakh for nutrition for 1,084 children. Financial aid supports higher education, vocational training, and startup initiatives, highlighting the state's commitment to their upliftment.

