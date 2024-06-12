Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Leads the Way: Transforming Lives of Orphaned Children through Education

Himachal Pradesh has taken a significant step towards supporting orphaned children through the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana. The state government ensures high-quality education by enrolling them in prestigious institutions. Financial aid for education, skill development, and essential allowances are provided, marking a transformative journey for these children.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:07 IST
Himachal Pradesh Leads the Way: Transforming Lives of Orphaned Children through Education
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark initiative, the Himachal Pradesh government has enrolled 14 orphan children in renowned educational institutes under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

The state is taking significant strides in ensuring high-quality education for orphans by enrolling them in reputed institutions. The government covers the entire educational expense, aiming to enroll more orphaned children in prestigious schools across the state.

Himachal Pradesh stands as the first state to enact a law specifically aiding orphans, naming them 'Children of the State'. Under MMSAY, 1,084 children in Child Care Institutions received financial assistance, amounting to Rs 1.02 crore for the year 2023-24.

Other disbursements include Rs 59.81 lakh for festivals, Rs 54.20 lakh for clothing, and Rs 32.52 lakh for nutrition for 1,084 children. Financial aid supports higher education, vocational training, and startup initiatives, highlighting the state's commitment to their upliftment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024