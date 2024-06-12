NEET-UG 2024 Under Scrutiny: 63 Cheating Cases Reported

The integrity of the NEET-UG 2024 examination is under scrutiny after officials reported 63 cases of students using unfair means, with 23 candidates debarred. However, NTA officials emphasized that the exam's sanctity remains intact, and no paper leak occurred.

NTA DG Subodh Kumar Singh confirmed the results of 40 candidates have been withheld. "A committee of three experts examined cases of impersonation, cheating, and OMR sheet tampering," he stated.

The Education Ministry established a four-member panel to review the compensation given to 1,563 students for delayed examinations, amid mounting criticism and allegations of irregularities.

