Physics Wallah Students Shine in JEE Advanced 2024

Noida, Uttar Pradesh – Physics Wallah (PW), a premier ed-tech platform, reported outstanding JEE Advanced 2024 results. Two students secured positions in the top 100, while 3600 students qualified for IIT. PW's innovative methods and dedicated faculty are credited for students' success. Notably, Sushant Padha and Tanay secured ranks of 52 and 99, respectively. Other top-performing students include Archit (Rank 160), Vinayak (Rank 300), Nakul Bansal (Rank 433), and Kingshuk (Rank 489).

The success is attributed to a blend of online and offline tech-enabled learning at PW Vidyapeeth. PW's commitment to accessible, affordable quality education is marked by its dedicated doubt-solving engine, customized learning paths, and a vast library of resources. The platform's comprehensive approach has significantly contributed to these stellar outcomes.

Alakh Pandey, the founder and CEO of PW, expressed pride in the students' achievements and reinforced the company's mission to support students in realizing their full potential. PW, founded in 2020, has grown into a Unicorn, reaching millions and offering education in multiple vernacular languages. The company continues to innovate, aiming to democratize education across India.

