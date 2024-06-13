Massive NEET-UG Re-Test Announced Amidst Controversies

The Centre has called off its decision to grant grace marks to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates, opting instead to provide a re-test on June 23 for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other courses.

A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was informed by the counsel for the Centre and National Testing Agency (NTA) that the students who were given grace marks would now have the option to take the re-test. The court confirmed it would not halt the counselling process for admissions.

If any of the 1,563 candidates choose not to retake the test, their initial marks, excluding the grace marks, will be considered. The re-test results are to be announced on June 30, with the counselling process commencing on July 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)