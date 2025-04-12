Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Murshidabad Amid Protests Against Waqf Act

Two individuals were killed in Murshidabad's Samserganj area amid violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The victims, a father and son, suffered fatal stab wounds. Police have arrested 118 people and are continuing investigations as tensions persist with further incidents causing injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals have lost their lives in violent clashes in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, reportedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The victims, a father and son from Jafrabad in the embattled Samserganj area, were found with multiple stab wounds inside their residence.

District administration sources confirmed a separate shooting incident where a bidi factory worker was injured, further escalating the tense situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

