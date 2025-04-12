Violence Erupts in Murshidabad Amid Protests Against Waqf Act
Two individuals were killed in Murshidabad's Samserganj area amid violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The victims, a father and son, suffered fatal stab wounds. Police have arrested 118 people and are continuing investigations as tensions persist with further incidents causing injuries.
Two individuals have lost their lives in violent clashes in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, reportedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
The victims, a father and son from Jafrabad in the embattled Samserganj area, were found with multiple stab wounds inside their residence.
District administration sources confirmed a separate shooting incident where a bidi factory worker was injured, further escalating the tense situation.
