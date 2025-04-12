Justice Arun Palli: Appointed Leader of Judicial Affairs in JK & Ladakh
Justice Arun Palli has been appointed as the chief justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He replaces Justice Tashi Rabstan, who retired at 62. The Supreme Court Collegium recommended his elevation. Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari was transferred to the Kerala High Court.
Justice Arun Palli has ascended to the role of chief justice for the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, confirmed by the Union law ministry on Saturday.
Previously serving as a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Palli takes over from Justice Tashi Rabstan, who vacated the position on April 9 upon reaching retirement age.
The Supreme Court Collegium put forth Justice Palli's elevation earlier on April 4. Additionally, Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has been reassigned to the Kerala High Court, according to the law ministry.
