Federal Judge Blocks Biden's Gender Identity Rule in Four States
A federal judge in Louisiana has issued a preliminary injunction preventing the Biden administration from enforcing a rule that bars discrimination based on gender identity in schools and colleges receiving federal funding. This ruling impacts the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, and Idaho.
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 03:44 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 03:44 IST
A federal judge in Louisiana on Thursday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing in four states a new rule that bars schools and colleges that receive federal funding from discriminating against students based on their gender identity.
U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Monroe issued a preliminary injunction barring a U.S. Department of Education rule that extended sex discrimination protections under Title IX to LGBT students from taking effect in the Republican-led states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, and Idaho.
