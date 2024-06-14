Left Menu

China Mobilizes Social Organizations to Aid Job-Seeking Graduates

China's civil affairs ministry has issued guidelines to mobilize social organizations to help college graduates find jobs. The initiative includes supporting foundations, charitable organizations, and industry associations. These measures aim to create job opportunities and match graduates with relevant industry positions.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:06 IST
China Mobilizes Social Organizations to Aid Job-Seeking Graduates
  • China

China's civil affairs ministry has issued guidelines to mobilise social organisations to help college graduates find jobs, state television CCTV reported on Friday.

China will support foundations and other charitable organisations to actively introduce public charity projects and funds that are directly oriented to grassroots to create relevant jobs, the report said.

Industry associations and business chambers will also be guided to match industry jobs with college graduates, it added.

