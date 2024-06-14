Indian Schools Shine in Global Education Awards

In a remarkable feat, five Indian schools have made it to the top 10 shortlists for the 2024 World's Best School Prizes, the most prestigious awards in education globally. These accolades, established by T4 Education in collaboration with Accenture, American Express, and the Lemann Foundation, honor schools excelling in various categories including supporting healthy lives, environmental action, and innovation.

CM RISE School in Kalyanpura, and Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj are among the contenders. The CM RISE School is celebrated for its integration of health education, while Ryan International is recognized for innovative environmental projects like hydroponics and biogas plants.

Kalvi International Public School and Mumbai Public School L.K. Waghji International also secured spots, highlighted for their exemplary work in community collaboration and fostering healthy lifestyles, respectively. The winners, to be announced in November 2024, will share a $50,000 prize fund, with each receiving an award of $10,000.

