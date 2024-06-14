Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's CM Pledges to End NEET 'Scams' and Champion Education

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin vows to end entrance test scams like NEET and ensure unhindered access to education. He emphasizes the importance of education as an irreplaceable asset and announces the 'Tamil Pudhalvan' scheme, offering financial assistance to students for higher education starting August.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:43 IST
M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin made a bold declaration on Friday, pledging to end entrance test scams like NEET that hinder access to medical education. Addressing a school education department function, Stalin emphasized that education is the invaluable asset no one can steal.

He reaffirmed Tamil Nadu's strong stance against NEET, labelling it a nationwide scam. 'We will surely end this one day,' Stalin assured, aligning the goal with the Dravidian model of governance.

Stalin announced the 'Tamil Pudhalvan' scheme, which will provide Rs 1,000 monthly financial aid to students of state-run schools from August. He encouraged students to continue their pursuit of knowledge and excellence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

