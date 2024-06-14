Tamil Nadu's CM Pledges to End NEET 'Scams' and Champion Education

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin made a bold declaration on Friday, pledging to end entrance test scams like NEET that hinder access to medical education. Addressing a school education department function, Stalin emphasized that education is the invaluable asset no one can steal.

He reaffirmed Tamil Nadu's strong stance against NEET, labelling it a nationwide scam. 'We will surely end this one day,' Stalin assured, aligning the goal with the Dravidian model of governance.

Stalin announced the 'Tamil Pudhalvan' scheme, which will provide Rs 1,000 monthly financial aid to students of state-run schools from August. He encouraged students to continue their pursuit of knowledge and excellence.

