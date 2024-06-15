Transforming Lives: The Art of Living's Free Education Initiative

The Art of Living, widely regarded for its humanitarian efforts, has been making remarkable progress in offering free education across India's remote urban, rural, and tribal regions. These schools are designed to foster broad-minded personalities in a stress-free environment, facilitating empowerment for children from underprivileged backgrounds. The mastermind behind this extraordinary initiative is Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a globally acclaimed spiritual leader and humanitarian. 'Education is civilization's greatest leveller,' he believes. 'It can empower the weakest, bring peace, and alleviate poverty. Often, it is the only lit path in the pursuit of happiness.'

Following this vision, his sister, Smt. Bhanumathi Narasimhan, has been pivotal in establishing and expanding these educational endeavors. Her compassionate leadership has positively affected countless children's lives, helping to create a more equitable and harmonious society.

Starting in 1981 with a single school in rural Bengaluru serving 30 children, the initiative has now grown to encompass 1,262 schools across 22 Indian states, providing well-rounded education to over 100,000 children. The schools boast a remarkable 100% pass rate, with zero dropouts and over 90% attendance. Students benefit from midday meals, medical camps, libraries, bicycles, and more. Daily yoga, pranayama, and meditation practices promote holistic development. Inspirational stories like those of Manu Singh, Anil Kumar Murmu, Sima Gope, and Babita Pathar showcase the transformative power of this initiative, marking significant academic achievements and overcoming economic barriers.

