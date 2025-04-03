Left Menu

Telangana's Telugu Mandate Sparks Debate in CBSE Schools

The Telangana government's decision to make Telugu a compulsory subject has sparked controversy among CBSE schools. Students from other states face difficulties adjusting, while parents argue it could hinder board exam preparation. A campaign against the mandate is underway, seeking Telugu as an optional third language.

The Telangana government's directive to mandate Telugu as a compulsory subject is creating ripples across CBSE-affiliated schools. Starting in the 2025-26 academic year, top Hyderabad schools are removing options like Hindi and Urdu, leaving Telugu as the sole second language choice.

This move has met resistance from parents, who have initiated a campaign against it. They argue that making Telugu mandatory places an undue burden on students, especially those from other states unacquainted with the language. The campaign includes emails to officials and a planned mass protest.

School principals suggest introducing Telugu as a third language instead. The confusion is compounded by differing textbook recommendations, highlighting the ongoing challenges and discussions within the educational community.

