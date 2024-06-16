Left Menu

Kapil Sibal Demands SC Probe into NEET Irregularities

The former HRD minister, Kapil Sibal, has called for a Supreme Court-appointed probe into allegations of irregularities in the NEET exam. He criticized the current administration's handling of the issue and urged comprehensive consultations with state governments. Sibal also emphasized the need for independent investigations to maintain the exam's integrity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:57 IST
Kapil Sibal Demands SC Probe into NEET Irregularities
Kapil Sibal
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating controversy over NEET, former HRD minister Kapil Sibal has called for a Supreme Court-appointed investigation into allegations of exam irregularities. Speaking to PTI, Sibal criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue, emphasizing that a flawed testing system mandates urgent attention.

Sibal urged political parties to raise the issue in the upcoming parliamentary session, although he remains skeptical that it will be discussed. He highlighted incidents in Gujarat as indicative of broader systemic corruption, stating that the National Testing Agency must address these concerns.

Sibal dismissed claims by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that there were no leaks or rigging, pointing to extensive media reports and social media evidence. He called for a comprehensive inquiry, suggesting independent officers appointed by the Supreme Court should oversee it to ensure impartiality and protect administrative integrity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024