Kapil Sibal Demands SC Probe into NEET Irregularities

Amid escalating controversy over NEET, former HRD minister Kapil Sibal has called for a Supreme Court-appointed investigation into allegations of exam irregularities. Speaking to PTI, Sibal criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue, emphasizing that a flawed testing system mandates urgent attention.

Sibal urged political parties to raise the issue in the upcoming parliamentary session, although he remains skeptical that it will be discussed. He highlighted incidents in Gujarat as indicative of broader systemic corruption, stating that the National Testing Agency must address these concerns.

Sibal dismissed claims by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that there were no leaks or rigging, pointing to extensive media reports and social media evidence. He called for a comprehensive inquiry, suggesting independent officers appointed by the Supreme Court should oversee it to ensure impartiality and protect administrative integrity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)