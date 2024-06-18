Homoeopath Falls Victim to Massive Fake Degree Scam

In a shocking incident, a homoeopath from Mehsana, Gujarat, identified as Suresh Patel, has been duped of Rs 16.32 lakh in a medical degree scam. Patel, who sought admission to a medical course in Uttar Pradesh, received fraudulent documents instead of a legitimate degree.

The victim, holding a Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), lodged a complaint leading to the registration of a case by Nandasan police under sections 406 and 420. Inspector J G Vaghela confirmed the incident and identified the accused as Dr Premkumar Rajput, Dr Shaukat Khan, and Arun Kumar and Anand Kumar from south Delhi.

In 2018, Patel encountered a website advertising MBBS admissions at Bundelkhand University. He contacted Dr Rajput for information and subsequently paid the hefty fees after several phone calls. However, the accused vanished after assuring him of the degree, and investigations revealed the documents were fake.

