Homoeopath Falls Victim to Massive Fake Degree Scam

A homoeopath named Suresh Patel from Gujarat's Mehsana was deceived into paying Rs 16.32 lakh for a medical degree from Bundelkhand University in Uttar Pradesh, which turned out to be fake. Four individuals have been accused of the scam, and a case has been registered under sections for breach of trust and cheating.

PTI | Mehsana | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a homoeopath from Mehsana, Gujarat, identified as Suresh Patel, has been duped of Rs 16.32 lakh in a medical degree scam. Patel, who sought admission to a medical course in Uttar Pradesh, received fraudulent documents instead of a legitimate degree.

The victim, holding a Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), lodged a complaint leading to the registration of a case by Nandasan police under sections 406 and 420. Inspector J G Vaghela confirmed the incident and identified the accused as Dr Premkumar Rajput, Dr Shaukat Khan, and Arun Kumar and Anand Kumar from south Delhi.

In 2018, Patel encountered a website advertising MBBS admissions at Bundelkhand University. He contacted Dr Rajput for information and subsequently paid the hefty fees after several phone calls. However, the accused vanished after assuring him of the degree, and investigations revealed the documents were fake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

