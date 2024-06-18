Left Menu

Heartbreaking: Parents Break Down After Daughter Misses UPSC Exam

A couple broke down at a UPSC exam center after their daughter was denied entry for being late. A viral video shows the parents sobbing and the daughter consoling them. Despite their pleas, the school authorities did not permit entry, citing strict guidelines.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:03 IST
A couple's emotional breakdown at a UPSC exam center has gone viral after their daughter was denied entry for being late.

A video captures the heartbreaking moment, showing the parents sobbing as the daughter consoles them, urging her father to drink water and accepting their fate.

Despite pleas, the school authorities adhered to strict guidelines, closing the gates at 9:00 am as per protocol. The girl arrived at 9:17 am, missing the deadline, and was refused entry, prompting a call to the duty magistrate who upheld the rules.

