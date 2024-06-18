Heartbreaking: Parents Break Down After Daughter Misses UPSC Exam

A couple's emotional breakdown at a UPSC exam center has gone viral after their daughter was denied entry for being late.

A video captures the heartbreaking moment, showing the parents sobbing as the daughter consoles them, urging her father to drink water and accepting their fate.

Despite pleas, the school authorities adhered to strict guidelines, closing the gates at 9:00 am as per protocol. The girl arrived at 9:17 am, missing the deadline, and was refused entry, prompting a call to the duty magistrate who upheld the rules.

