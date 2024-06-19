AAP Youth Wing Demands NEET Cancellation Over Alleged Irregularities
The youth wing of the AAP, led by MLA Sanjeev Jha, protested outside Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence demanding the cancellation of the NEET exam due to alleged irregularities. Jha emphasized that a probe should be conducted by a retired Supreme Court judge and completed promptly.
The youth wing of the AAP staged a protest outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday, calling for the cancellation of the NEET exam amid allegations of irregularities.
Leading the charge, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha asserted that the alleged discrepancies have negatively impacted students, warranting urgent redress.
Jha demanded a time-bound investigation supervised by a retired Supreme Court judge, insisting that the NEET exam be annulled for fairness and transparency.
