AAP Youth Wing Protests NEET-UG Irregularities

The AAP Youth Wing staged a protest outside Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence in Delhi, demanding the cancellation of this year's NEET-UG due to alleged irregularities.

They claimed Delhi Police obstructed their attempt to meet the minister and resorted to lathi charge when they resisted.

No immediate response was received from the Delhi Police.

The NEET-UG exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 saw around 24 lakh candidates participating, with results announced on June 4. Allegations of question paper leaks in Bihar and other irregularities led to protests and court petitions.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, leading the protestors, demanded Pradhan's resignation and called for a re-examination to ensure fairness. Jha vowed that AAP would continue to fight for justice, blaming the government for endangering the youth's future.

The demonstrators chanted slogans like 'Shame on the education minister' and 'Stop commercialisation of education.' Jha insisted on forming a committee under a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate and assure fairness in the NEET-UG exam process.

The unprecedented achievement of 67 students scoring perfect marks, with six from a single center in Faridabad, raised further suspicions of irregularities, prompting calls for a thorough investigation.

