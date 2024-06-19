Left Menu

AAP Youth Wing Protests NEET-UG Irregularities

The AAP Youth Wing protested outside Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence, demanding cancellation of NEET-UG due to alleged irregularities. Led by AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, they called for a re-examination and minister's resignation. They allege Delhi Police used force to disperse them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:44 IST
AAP Youth Wing Protests NEET-UG Irregularities
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP Youth Wing staged a protest outside Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence in Delhi, demanding the cancellation of this year's NEET-UG due to alleged irregularities.

They claimed Delhi Police obstructed their attempt to meet the minister and resorted to lathi charge when they resisted.

No immediate response was received from the Delhi Police.

The NEET-UG exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 saw around 24 lakh candidates participating, with results announced on June 4. Allegations of question paper leaks in Bihar and other irregularities led to protests and court petitions.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, leading the protestors, demanded Pradhan's resignation and called for a re-examination to ensure fairness. Jha vowed that AAP would continue to fight for justice, blaming the government for endangering the youth's future.

The demonstrators chanted slogans like 'Shame on the education minister' and 'Stop commercialisation of education.' Jha insisted on forming a committee under a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate and assure fairness in the NEET-UG exam process.

The unprecedented achievement of 67 students scoring perfect marks, with six from a single center in Faridabad, raised further suspicions of irregularities, prompting calls for a thorough investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024