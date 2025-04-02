Education Minister Backs UGC's Vision for Appointing Eminent Vice Chancellors

On Wednesday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan staunchly defended the University Grants Commission's (UGC) recent amendments to guidelines for selecting vice chancellors, which include appointing eminent individuals. He argued that these changes are aligned with contemporary educational needs and ensure high academic standards across diverse university frameworks.

During a discussion in the Rajya Sabha, Pradhan emphasized consultation with numerous universities and state governments on these guidelines. He underlined the UGC's authority to implement reformist regulations, despite varying opinions on the draft guidelines, which are now open for public review.

The minister highlighted the importance of blending academic and administrative leadership to meet global trends and emerging technological and economic challenges. The UGC's vision, supported by educational policies, aims to transform universities into skill hubs, fostering fresh perspectives and research excellence through a multidisciplinary approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)