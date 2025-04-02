Left Menu

Education Minister Backs UGC's Vision for Appointing Eminent Vice Chancellors

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan defended UGC guidelines amendments for appointing eminent persons as vice chancellors, emphasizing the necessity of reform. The UGC aims to ensure academic excellence while respecting state autonomy, reflecting the National Education Policy 2020's spirit by encouraging diverse expertise in academia.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan staunchly defended the University Grants Commission's (UGC) recent amendments to guidelines for selecting vice chancellors, which include appointing eminent individuals. He argued that these changes are aligned with contemporary educational needs and ensure high academic standards across diverse university frameworks.

During a discussion in the Rajya Sabha, Pradhan emphasized consultation with numerous universities and state governments on these guidelines. He underlined the UGC's authority to implement reformist regulations, despite varying opinions on the draft guidelines, which are now open for public review.

The minister highlighted the importance of blending academic and administrative leadership to meet global trends and emerging technological and economic challenges. The UGC's vision, supported by educational policies, aims to transform universities into skill hubs, fostering fresh perspectives and research excellence through a multidisciplinary approach.

