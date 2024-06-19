Union Minister Jitendra Singh Stresses Precision in Data for Global Competitiveness
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the need for precision in data gathering for global competitiveness and urged Indian Statistical Service probationers to make India a leader in statistics. He highlighted the importance of geo-spatial technology and the potential of underutilized resources, while also inaugurating new smart conference halls.
In a bid to underscore the significance of precise data gathering in maintaining global competitiveness, Union Minister Jitendra Singh addressed Indian Statistical Service probationers. Stressing that precision is now a necessity, Singh called on the probationers to elevate India's standing in the field of statistics.
The Minister highlighted how geo-spatial technology is rapidly becoming indispensable, noting that countries mastering this technology gain a disruptive advantage. Singh encouraged the integration of next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance efficiency.
Additionally, Singh inaugurated two new smart conference halls aimed at fostering digital and immersive learning experiences, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Amrit Kaal'. The new facilities now increase the campus's capability to host multiple seminars simultaneously, thus enriching the educational environment.
