Union Minister Jitendra Singh Stresses Precision in Data for Global Competitiveness

In a bid to underscore the significance of precise data gathering in maintaining global competitiveness, Union Minister Jitendra Singh addressed Indian Statistical Service probationers. Stressing that precision is now a necessity, Singh called on the probationers to elevate India's standing in the field of statistics.

The Minister highlighted how geo-spatial technology is rapidly becoming indispensable, noting that countries mastering this technology gain a disruptive advantage. Singh encouraged the integration of next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance efficiency.

Additionally, Singh inaugurated two new smart conference halls aimed at fostering digital and immersive learning experiences, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Amrit Kaal'. The new facilities now increase the campus's capability to host multiple seminars simultaneously, thus enriching the educational environment.

