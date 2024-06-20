Left Menu

Congress Slams Modi Government Over UGC-NET Cancellation

Following the cancellation of UGC-NET, Congress criticized the Modi government, calling it the 'paper leak government.' Congress leaders demanded accountability from the Education Minister and Prime Minister Modi concerning alleged irregularities in national exams like NEET.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:02 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Following the abrupt cancellation of the UGC-NET examination, Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing critique of the Modi administration, terming it the 'paper leak government.' The party has called for Education Minister to assume responsibility for this debacle.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge spotlighted the irregularities in NEET, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a 'NEET pareeksha pe charcha'. Kharge expressed that the cancellation signifies a victory for student activism and a failure of the government's overconfidence, which, according to him, sought to undermine the youth's future.

Kharge further elucidated that the Union Education Minister initially denied any paper leak in NEET, only to concede wrongdoing following the arrest of an 'education mafia' in multiple states. 'When will the NEET exam be cancelled?' Kharge inquired, demanding severe measures to prevent such issues.

The Congress party accused the Modi government of jeopardizing youth futures, labelling the administration as a 'paper leak government.' General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed concerns, denouncing the BJP-run government's 'corruption and laxity,' calling for immediate accountability post-UGC-NET cancellation.

