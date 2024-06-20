Congress Slams Modi Over Exam Cancellations Amidst Leak Allegations

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the recent cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, citing leaks and frauds.

In a statement released on Thursday, Congress alleged that despite Prime Minister Modi's annual 'Pareeksha pe Charcha' initiative, his government has repeatedly failed to hold exams without compromising their integrity.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that even the NEET UG 2024 Examination has come under scrutiny, with Education Minister admitting to serious issues. Senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, demanded accountability and called the current administration a ''paper leak government.''

