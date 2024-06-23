CPI(M) Calls for Education Minister’s Resignation Amid NTA Paper-Leak Controversy
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to allegations of paper leaks and exam cancellations involving the National Testing Agency. The CPI(M) criticizes the centralization and commercial aspects of the National Education Policy and calls for decentralized admission processes.
- Country:
- India
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued a strong call for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amidst a heated controversy involving the National Testing Agency. Allegations of paper leaks and exam cancellations have ignited widespread concern.
Expressing their alarm, the CPI(M) politburo stated, "We are deeply anguished over the sinister developments engulfing the national examination processes." They cited the cancellations of the NEET-PG and UGC-NET examinations as critical issues undermining the higher education sector.
The Left party emphasized that these issues stem not merely from corruption but also from centralization, commercialization, and communalization within the education sector, which they see as inherent to the National Education Policy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Over NEET-PG 2022 Discrepancies
Congress Slams Modi Over Exam Cancellations Amidst Leak Allegations
NCP Blames Centre for NEET-PG Exam Postponement, Demands Education Minister's Resignation
"For students justice, Modi govt must be held accountable": Kharge targets Centre over NEET-PG postponement
Candidates express anguish over postponement of NEET-PG by Centre