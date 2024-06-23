CPI(M) Calls for Education Minister’s Resignation Amid NTA Paper-Leak Controversy

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued a strong call for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amidst a heated controversy involving the National Testing Agency. Allegations of paper leaks and exam cancellations have ignited widespread concern.

Expressing their alarm, the CPI(M) politburo stated, "We are deeply anguished over the sinister developments engulfing the national examination processes." They cited the cancellations of the NEET-PG and UGC-NET examinations as critical issues undermining the higher education sector.

The Left party emphasized that these issues stem not merely from corruption but also from centralization, commercialization, and communalization within the education sector, which they see as inherent to the National Education Policy.

