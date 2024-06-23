Owaisi Slams Modi Government Over NEET Conduct
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their handling of NEET and other competitive exams. Owaisi claimed that the youth deserve an apology and justice from the government due to repeated cancellations and issues in exam conduct.
In a scathing critique of the NDA government's handling of competitive examinations, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has called for an apology and justice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking on Sunday, Owaisi accused Modi of waging a 'war on the future' of India's youth by mishandling exams such as NEET UG, UGC-NET, and CSIR-NET.
'First it was NEET UG (~23 lakh students), then UGC-NET (~9 lakh students). Then CSIR-NET was cancelled (~2 lakh students). NEET-PG (~2 lakh) was cancelled a night before the exam. The responsibility lies with Modi & his ministers. Our youth deserve an apology from the PM & justice from his govt,' Owaisi stated in a post on X.
The repeated cancellations and issues surrounding these exams have caused significant distress among students, leading to Owaisi's demands for accountability and redressal from the government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
